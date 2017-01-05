Johnson, Lady Rebels cool off Boise State

Brooke Johnson scored 20 points to help UNLV hold off Boise State 58-55 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Boise, Idaho.

Katie Powell had nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels (10-5, 1-2), who led 25-19 at halftime and 40-39 after three quarters en route to halting a three-game slide.

Brooke Pahukoa scored 14 points and Marta Hermida 13 for the Broncos (12-2, 2-1), who had been 8-0 at home.

UNLV, which held a 35-30 edge in rebounds, was outscored 24-3 on 3-pointers.