Junior college forward commits to UNLV Rebels

Anthony Smith, a 6-foot 7-inch forward at Feather River College in Quincy, California, committed on Monday to play basketball at UNLV.

He said he chose the Rebels over Utah State.

“I see myself playing the one (point guard) to four (power forward),” Smith said. “My strongest position would be a two. I can stretch the floor, play defense, shoot, drive and get down low and box out.”

Smith averages 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, and he has made 57.1 percent of his field goals. He didn’t play high school ball, but in his junior college debut last season, Smith averaged 18.6 points and 8.4 rebounds and made 57.3 percent of his shots.

There is a video online of Smith dunking after jumping from near the free throw line.

As the father of daughter Hazel Erie Smith, who turns 1 on Friday, Smith said he chose UNLV also because of the coaching staff’s commitment to academics. Smith said he wants to major in business and help give back to his hometown of Sacramento, California.

