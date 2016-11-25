Posted 

Position breakdown: Friday night’s UNLV-TCU game

St. Thomas's Kennard Robinson, left, tries to defend as TCU's Jaylen Fisher takes the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Bob Haynes/Star-Telegram via AP)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Texas Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

UNLV fans can think about what could have been when they watch TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher, who signed with the Rebels last year. Fisher, instead, made his way to TCU and is averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 assists. All three starting guards average in double figures.

Edge: TCU

FRONTCOURT

The Horned Frogs have outrebounded all four opponents, and even a UNLV team at full strength would have a difficult time against TCU. Now the Rebels might be without Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele with foot injuries, or could have both at less than full strength.

Edge: TCU

BENCH

Eleven Frogs average in double-figure minutes, so coach Jamie Dixon isn’t afraid to go deep into his bench. UNLV coach Marvin Menzies has been experimenting with his lineups as well, but TCU looks a little deeper.

Edge: TCU

INTANGIBLES

This is TCU’s first road game, so the Frogs will be challenged to keep up their high level of play, which has occurred against less-than-stellar competition. UNLV hasn’t played a tough schedule yet, either, but the Rebels are at home and are getting better every game. This game represents the first true test of where both teams stand, and the differences between them don’t appear to be substantial.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE:

TCU -5½

