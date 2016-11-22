Position breakdown: Tuesday night’s UNLV-Northern Arizona game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Jaleni Neely leads NAU with 14 points per game, and he also averages 4 assists. UNLV is beginning to find success with its two-headed point guard in Jalen Poyser and Jovan Mooring. Each have stepped up at various times, and Kris Clyburn is beginning to live out the promise he showed in the exhibitions.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

Rebounding remains a major issue for the Rebels, but Christian Jones has been solid, and Dwayne Morgan has provided spark in his return from hip surgery. Cheickna Dembele figures to get better the more time he receives. NAU is led up front by Ako Kaluna, who averages 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies has been running his squad like a hockey team when it comes to substitutions. It’s an indication that Menzies is still trying to find his rotation or that he really likes his depth, though both statements could be true.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

The advantage almost always goes to the underdog in this category because there is little pressure on that team. UNLV is favored by 13 points, so anything less than a solid victory will be a disappointment.

Edge: NAU

BETTING LINE:

UNLV -13

