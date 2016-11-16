Position breakdown: Wednesday night’s UNLV-UC Riverside game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

UC Riverside’s Malik Thames is an aggressive point guard who can shoot, making 3 of 8 3-pointers in Friday’s season opener against Portland. At the other guard is Arizona State transfer Chance Murray, another quality shooter. UNLV’s guards look to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the opener against South Alabama.

Edge: UC Riverside

FRONTCOURT

This is a tough spot to gauge for the Rebels because of the uncertainty about who might play. Dwayne Morgan (hip) and Cheickna Dembele (right heel) each might play, but how much is unknown. Their potential additions would strengthen the frontcourt and help Christian Jones, who comes off a 20-point, 13-rebound performance. Secean Johnson, who averaged 12.1 points last season, is the Highlanders’ leading returning scorer.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Rebels’ reserves were outscored 29-3 by South Alabama, but if Morgan and Dembele return, that will boost the bench. Also expect better play out of Troy Baxter Jr. and Jovan Mooring now that they have had a game of experience, and Ben Coupet Jr. might see his first action.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Just like in the opener, there is no pressure on the visiting team. The Highlanders are underdogs, so they have little to lose. UNLV badly needs this victory to put together some kind of quality November before the brutal games of December arrive.

Edge: UC Riverside

BETTING LINE:

UNLV -6½

