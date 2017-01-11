Rebels stun New Mexico in thriller, 71-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said he was considering mixing up the starting lineup, and he wasn’t kidding.

He changed out two starters as the Rebels went into WisePies Arena/The Pit as 10½-point underdogs at New Mexico, but gave the Lobos all they could handle.

And did even more than that, with one of the new starters, Jovan Mooring, helping lead the Rebels to a 71-66 upset over the Lobos.

UNLV (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West) had lost four of five. The pressure increases on New Mexico coach Craig Neal, whose Lobos (9-8, 2-3) followed a disastrous blown 14-point lead with just more than a minute left on Saturday against UNR with this loss. Lobos fans booed at the end of the game.

UNLV outscored New Mexico 10-2 down the stretch to win.

Jalen Poyser’s 3-pointer tied the game at 64, and Mooring’s steal and layup for a three-point play gave the Rebels the lead for good at 67-64 with 2:55 left. Mooring led UNLV with 19 points and six assists.

After New Mexico’s Elijah Brown missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have tied the game at 69, UNLV’s Christian Jones made two free throws with 1.8 seconds to go for the clinching points.

