Rebels stun New Mexico in thriller, 71-66

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) takes a shot against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) takes a shot against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) rebounds the ball against New Mexico Lobos guard Anthony Mathis (31) in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos guard Damien Jefferson (24) takes a shot against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos guard Dane Kuiper (14) takes a shot for a score against UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos guard Elijah Brown (4) takes a shot against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos forward Tim Williams (32) takes a shot against UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos forward Tim Williams (32) take a shot against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31) is fouled by New Mexico Lobos guard Jalen Harris (5) as he goes up for a shot in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) takes a shot at the basket against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31) looks for an open pass against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) makes a pass against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) loses possession of the ball in the game against New Mexico Lobos in the men's basketball game at WisePies Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said he was considering mixing up the starting lineup, and he wasn’t kidding.

He changed out two starters as the Rebels went into WisePies Arena/The Pit as 10½-point underdogs at New Mexico, but gave the Lobos all they could handle.

And did even more than that, with one of the new starters, Jovan Mooring, helping lead the Rebels to a 71-66 upset over the Lobos.

UNLV (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West) had lost four of five. The pressure increases on New Mexico coach Craig Neal, whose Lobos (9-8, 2-3) followed a disastrous blown 14-point lead with just more than a minute left on Saturday against UNR with this loss. Lobos fans booed at the end of the game.

UNLV outscored New Mexico 10-2 down the stretch to win.

Jalen Poyser’s 3-pointer tied the game at 64, and Mooring’s steal and layup for a three-point play gave the Rebels the lead for good at 67-64 with 2:55 left. Mooring led UNLV with 19 points and six assists.

After New Mexico’s Elijah Brown missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have tied the game at 69, UNLV’s Christian Jones made two free throws with 1.8 seconds to go for the clinching points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 