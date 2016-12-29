RJ Picks: UNLV at Colorado State

UNLV opens Mountain West play tonight in Fort Collins against Colorado State.
The game tips at 8 p.m. and the Rebels are 6-point underdogs. We’ve made our predictions below.
Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.
Bradley Record: 1-0
From the Sports Editor: Prediction for UNLV hoops 2night: @ColoradoStateU 77, @TheRunninRebels 56. Road is rough in @MountainWest#RJpicks— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) December 28, 2016
Steidler record: 1-0
Prediction: CSU 72, UNLV 62. Rebels could suprise some MW teams this season, but it's still Dec & Ft Collins isn't very forgiving #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) December 28, 2016
Fratto record: 0-0
Prediction: CSU 70, UNLV 65 Weather in Fort Collins calls for 17 degrees tonight & the reception inside Moby Aren won't be warmer~ #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) December 28, 2016
RJ picks overall record:4-0
*all records are against the spread