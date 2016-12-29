RJ Picks: UNLV at Colorado State

UNLV opens Mountain West play tonight in Fort Collins against Colorado State.

The game tips at 8 p.m. and the Rebels are 6-point underdogs. We’ve made our predictions below.

Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.

Prediction: CSU 72, UNLV 62. Rebels could suprise some MW teams this season, but it's still Dec & Ft Collins isn't very forgiving #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) December 28, 2016

Prediction: CSU 70, UNLV 65 Weather in Fort Collins calls for 17 degrees tonight & the reception inside Moby Aren won't be warmer~ #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) December 28, 2016

Bradley Record: 1-0Steidler record: 1-0Fratto record: 0-0RJ picks overall record:4-0