RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Duke

The Rebels will face the Duke Blue Devils for the first time in 25 years when they meet at T-Mobile Arena Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 2:15 p.m. and the Rebels are 24-point underdogs. We’ve made our predictions below.

Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.

Prediction: Duke 90, UNLV 65. The line is 22.5, after opening 15.5 in July. It's the wrong year for the Rebels to schedule Coach K. #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) December 10, 2016

Prediction: Duke 89, UNLV 60 I don't expect the Rebels to back down, but these teams are in 2 different places right now #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) December 10, 2016