RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Duke

The Rebels will face the Duke Blue Devils for the first time in 25 years when they meet at T-Mobile Arena Saturday afternoon.
Game time is 2:15 p.m. and the Rebels are 24-point underdogs. We’ve made our predictions below.
Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.
Prediction: Duke 90, UNLV 65. The line is 22.5, after opening 15.5 in July. It's the wrong year for the Rebels to schedule Coach K. #RJpicks— Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) December 10, 2016
The Sports Editor says for tomorrow's hoops game: @DukeMBB 97, @TheRunninRebels 56. #RJpicks— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) December 10, 2016
Prediction: Duke 89, UNLV 60 I don't expect the Rebels to back down, but these teams are in 2 different places right now #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) December 10, 2016
Prediction: Duke 87, UNLV 61. Nice to see these two programs battle again in front of a packed T-Mobile. But it won't be pretty #RJPicks— Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) December 10, 2016