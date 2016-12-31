RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Wyoming

UNLV is at home today against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The game tips at 1 p.m. and the Rebels are favored by 1 point. We’ve made our predictions below.

Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.

Prediction: UNLV 74, Wyoming 72. Winnable game for the Rebels at T&M, but does it count if no one is there to see it? #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) December 31, 2016

Prediction: Wyoming 78, UNLV 74. The Rebels don't lose to the Cowboys at home but this is a struggling team. UNLV keeps it close #RJPicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) December 31, 2016

Steidler record: 2-0Manzano record: 1-0RJ picks overall record:6-1