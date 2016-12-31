Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Wyoming

web1_bkc-unlv_111116cs_035_7695158.jpgBuy Photo
Hey Reb! enters the arena before a UNLV basketball game against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

UNLV is at home today against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The game tips at 1 p.m. and the Rebels are favored by 1 point. We’ve made our predictions below.

Do you have a pick? Leave it in the comments or Tweet using #RJpicks.

Steidler record: 2-0

Manzano record: 1-0

RJ picks overall record:6-1
*all records are against the spread
 