San Diego big man Brandon McCoy, listed by ESPN.com as the nation’s sixth-best basketball recruit, listed UNLV among his final five.

He also is considering Arizona, Michigan State, Oregon and San Diego State.

McCoy, a 6-foot-11-inch center at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High School, already has taken an official visit to UNLV.

