UNLV cruises past New Mexico Highlands in final exhibition game, 92-66

Jalen Poyser scored 21 points and totaled five rebounds and five assists as UNLV cruised to a 92-66 exhibition basketball victory over New Mexico Highlands on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels won both their exhibitions this week, and were much sharper against the Cowboys than on Tuesday when they beat Dakota Wesleyan 96-80.

UNLV opens its season on Nov. 11 at home against South Alabama.

Poyser was one of six Rebels to score in double figures. Kris Clyburn scored 15 points, Tyrell Green had 12, Ben Coupet Jr. totaled 11, and Uche Ofoegbu and Christian Jones each finished with 10.

Troy Baxter Jr. came off the bench to block six shots.

Kieran Woods led New Mexico Highlands with 21 points, and Ron Lawton added 12.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson6 on Twitter.