UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52

San Diego State couldn’t even make layups, and UNLV was rolling to sure victory, up 21 points not even two minutes into the second half.

Then it all fell apart for the Rebels, just like their season quickly went south in Mountain West play.

The Aztecs took their hostile takeover all the way to overtime and won 62-52 in a Wednesday first-round conference tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Sixth-seeded San Diego State (18-13), which outscored the Rebels 12-2 in the extra period, next plays No. 3 Boise State (19-10) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 11 UNLV (11-21) ended the season losing for the 11th time in 12 games, and this one was the most excruciating. The Rebels led 32-14 at halftime and by as much as 37-16 just 1:38 into the second half.

San Diego State then went on a 25-3 run to go ahead 41-40. This was an Aztecs team that made just 4 of 27 shots in the first half, missing all seven 3-point attempts.

Then UNLV lost its point guard, Jovan Mooring, when he fouled out with 5:10 left. Mooring scored 18 points, with 15 coming in the first half in which he single-handedly outscored the Aztecs.

UNLV’s other dependable scorer, forward Christian Jones, looked gassed down the stretch. He finished with 16 points, but missed four of six free throws in the final 4:45. He went 1 of 2 from the free throw line with 10.1 seconds left, the miss potentially keeping the Rebels from winning.

Trey Kell and Malik Pope each scored 13 points to lead San Diego State.

