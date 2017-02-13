Posted 

UNLV Lady Rebels’ Dakota Gonzalez given Mountain West honor

UNLV Rebels guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) takes the ball to the basket at Cox Pavilion at UNLV campus on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

UNLV Rebels guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) takes the ball to the basket with Nevada Wolf Pack guard Ashlee Jones (1) and forward AJ Cephas (32) close behind at Cox Pavilion at UNLV campus on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

UNLV Rebels guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) passes the ball at Cox Pavilion at UNLV campus against Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

UNLV Rebels guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) reaches for the ball at Cox Pavilion at UNLV campus on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With their second-leading scorer, Brooke Johnson, out for both games last week, the Lady Rebels needed Dakota Gonzalez is scoring more than ever.

She did her part to help fill the void, leading the Lady Rebels with tying a career high with 23 points on Wednesday and eclipsing that with 31 Saturday.

For her efforts, Gonzalez was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday, the first time a Lady Rebel has received that honor since Aley Rohde in 2015.

Over the two games, Gonzalez shot 50 percent from the floor (22 of 44) and averaged 9.5 rebounds, including nine boards against UNR and 10 against San Jose State.

Gonzalez has led the Lady Rebels in scoring all season, averaging 13.5 points per game in her junior season.

The Lady Rebels (17-8, 8-5 Mountain West) next play on Saturday against San Diego State at Cox Pavilion.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 