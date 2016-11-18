UNLV’s Paris Strawther shapes up for sophomore season

Kathy Olivier has just one letter to describe 6-foot, 2-inch forward Paris Strawther.

“In so many different ways, she’s just an ‘A.’ She’s an ‘A,’” Olivier said. “Good student, good teammate, does things right, pays attention, has it going on.”

Strawther received a different grade on her conditioning tests before her freshman year, though.

“I failed all of them,” she said.

With two post players graduating, Strawther knew she’d be stepping into a bigger role as a sophomore, so she took it upon herself to bring her conditioning up to another level over the summer.

So far, the results have been immediately noticeable, starting with this year’s conditioning tests, where she performed much, much better.

Strawther, a Las Vegas native and Liberty graduate, was a solid high school player in Nevada, twice the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year runner-up.

But she called her transition from high school to college rough.

“I didn’t know what to expect physically, I guess you could say,” Strawther said. “I knew it was going to be definitely tougher because high school is completely different, but I didn’t prepare as well as I thought I did coming into college. The pace of the game and being able to play longer, I struggled with that a lot.”

As a freshman, she played in 32 games, but didn’t start any of them, and averaged just 11.9 minutes per game.

She contributed 3.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds playing behind Aley Rohde and Amie Callaway.

“She was a very good student of the game. She didn’t sit there and whine and complain that she wasn’t playing, that she was playing behind seniors,” Olivier said. “She learned from the two seniors and she watched. She was extremely attentive on the sidelines.”

But she wasn’t satisfied.

She knew she could contribute more, and expressed as much in her season-ending individual meeting with Olivier. Olivier asked her how the season went and subsequently followed up by asking if 10 or 11 minutes was enough for Strawther.

She said no.

“I said ‘Okay, well how are we going to change that?’ I was hoping she was going to tell me how she was going to change that and then she said that she needed to be in better shape,” Olivier said. “I said ‘Okay, good, how are we going to do that?’ And she just talked about being more committed over the summer.”

So Strawther was out early, a few times a week working hard. She hit the track with Olivier, who charted Strawther’s progress on her iPhone.

Then she’d head inside, shoot a bit, run some more and then lift with Jason Kabo, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, all in hopes she could make more of an impact on the court this season with Callaway and Rohde gone.

“I don’t want to say I was just there (last year), but I was just there, so now it’s like stepping into this season is different because they both graduated and we needed some people to fill their shoes and I wanted to do that so I worked all summer long so I could try to do that,” Strawther said.

Though it’s still early, Strawther has jumped out to a quick start, scoring 16 points in each of the team’s first two games as a member of the team’s starting lineup.

She’s also racked up 24 rebounds between the two games and she knows she’ll be a big part of replacing the boards the team lost.

So far, she’s been able physically keep up and provide the Lady Rebels with what they need from her.

“I feel really good,” Strawther said. “I’m excited that I’m with the team that I’m with and (about) the improvements that I’ve made and I’m just curious to see how the season goes.”

