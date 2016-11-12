UNLV’s thoughts on its loss to South Alabama

Quotes from the UNLV basketball team’s 76-68 loss to South Alabama on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“I still think we had enough firepower to win. It seemed like every time we made a run, they hit a three. It was like, ‘Seriously? My first game?’ No. 10 (Georgi Boyanov) buried a three every single time we made a run. I’ve got to give them credit.”

“They were big, strong, athletic guys that played harder than we did tonight. That’s the thing that is disappointing is I know we can play better than we played. So the signature and the things that we want to do as far as the staple to have the fans optimistic and proud of their team, I don’t think we showed that tonight.”

“We’re going to be much better going forward. If there’s any consolation, we started at a place where we can only go up. We didn’t show what we can do, but I know we’ll be better.”

Guard Kris Clyburn

“It was our first regular-season game. Everybody had jitters. Once the game started, we should’ve gotten back to how we usually play.”

Forward Christian Jones

“I was getting good looks (20 points). My shots were falling, and my team had confidence in me.”

