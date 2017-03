UNLV senior forward Tyrell Green did not practice Tuesday and is doubtful for the Mountain West tournament opener against San Diego State.

Green hyperextended a knee on Saturday at Fresno State. He averages 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Rebels play San Diego State at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Christian Jones will start at Green’s power forward spot, and Cheickna Dembele will be at the five spot.