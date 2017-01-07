Utah State uses 3s to beat UNLV, 79-63

LOGAN, Utah — The chilly temperatures outside — things rarely moved above 3 degrees most of Saturday — certainly didn’t translate into cooling off Utah State’s basketball team.

One of the Mountain West’s best shooting sides sent UNLV home a loser from distance, making 13 3-pointers en route to a 79-63 victory at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The loss dropped UNLV to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in conference, while Utah State improved to 8-7 and 2-2.

Koby McEwen, just a freshman, scored 28 for the Aggies while making 5-of on 3s.

Senior forward Christian Jones led the Rebels with 17 points and five rebounds.

UNLV climbed within 57-52 with just over seven minutes remaining when Utah State made five 3-pointers over the next four minutes to pull away.

Utah State led 37-31 at halftime after a series of runs by both teams over the opening 20 minutes. UNLV went zone early and actually rallied from eight down to lead 24-21, but the Aggies hit three 3s over the final 2:48 to regain control.

The Aggies shot 54 percent for the half, but the Rebels turned nine Utah State turnovers into nine points.

UNLV now has a quick turnaround before playing at New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 1340 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.