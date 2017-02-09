Posted 

What the Rebels said after their loss at UNR on Wednesday

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) drives past UNR's Devearl Ramsey (4) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) slashes to the rim past UNR's Leland King II (2) and D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) fights for a loose ball with UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Christian Jones (20) shoots a jump hook over UNR's Cameron Oliver (0) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's (1) Kris Clyburn shoots a corner jump shot over UNR's D.J. Fenner (15) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) tries to turn the corner past UNR's Josh Hall (33) during the Rebel's road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice instructs Wolf Pack players during their home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNR assistant coach Dave Rice watches UNLV warm up before the start of the Wolf Pack's home matchup with UNLV on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. Rice was a player on the 1990 UNLV National Championship team under coach Jerry Tarkanian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Rebels road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

RENO — What the UNLV basketball team said after its 104-77 loss at UNR on Wednesday night:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“It’s one of those deals where you’ve got to get back on the floor and keep working hard on the things that you saw were obvious blemishes — free throws and rebounding. Just offensive rebounding where we’re just running to the rim and not hitting guys and making contact and blocking out. Just little, simple basketball things that I think are coachable, and I think are looking to improve on. Call me crazy, but I think we’ll get better, and I think we’ll be a much better team when we get to the conference tournament.”

“I felt good about the scout. I felt good about the game plan. I felt good about the practices.”

Guard Jovan Mooring

“This was high-level basketball. I’ve been saying it all year, we’ve got to stop guys. I mean we all have to be better on the defensive end, especially myself. Once they started making shots, we knew we were in for a fight. Basically, they didn’t start missing, so it made it even worse. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due.”

“Sometimes they had us with a fake, and we left our feet. And there were times where they drove and we didn’t cover out, and they found the open guy and knocked it down. A lot of times, there were missed assignments.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 