What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss to New Mexico

What the UNLV basketball team said following its 80-77 loss to New Mexico on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

COACH MARVIN MENZIES

“We’ve got to find a way to get over the hump. That’s the great thing about basketball. We’ll have another game in a few days (Saturday at home against Colorado State). So we’ll have an opportunity to go out and have that a feel-good locker room, but today wasn’t that day.”

“Just a lack of communication on the floor because we decided to change defenses a lot. It worked for us up there (71-66 victory on Jan. 10). But there were several times when four guys were doing one thing and one guy didn’t get the memo. And then our full-court pressure was hit and miss, and fouling was the other thing. We had very clear directives on how to guard Elijah (Brown), but for whatever reason, he keeps going to the line and pads those stats (29 points, 8 of 8 free throws). He understands how to sell those fouls.”

On Tyrell Green’s career-high 25 points: “Him playing better is important. It was good seeing him making shots. So that’s silver-lining stuff. Let’s find some of those things. How about 25 points off of turnovers? Statistically, those were things that were positive, but why do we play? To win, and we didn’t win, so we’ve got to find a way to do that.”

GUARD JOVAN MOORING

On his final 3-point attempt that would have tied the game: “I got the look I wanted, but unfortunately I slipped on my way to shooting the shot.”

“I’d rather get beat by 30 than lose by three because then when you look at the film, you see loose balls you didn’t get. You see missed assignments. You see missed open shots. There are so many little things that go into losing close games.”

FORWARD TYRELL GREEN

“I’ve been in a slump these past five games, so it felt good to have a game like that. But at the end of the day, we didn’t get the win, so I’m not really happy about how I did. It would be better if we won, but it is what it is.”

