What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss to UNR

What the UNLV basketball team said following its 94-58 loss to UNR on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“We have a couple of games left. As a staff … we’re trying to be creative. We’re trying to do as much as we can. But there’s no substitute for winning. Winning is the way you get the monkey off your back. Winning is the way that you get the kids to buy in more to what you’re selling, and teaching is a process. We’ve got a long way to go, obviously, and a short time to do it, so that’s not a good combination. But I don’t want anyone to feel like myself and my staff are not going to give 100 percent to the university and to the young men that said, ‘Yes,’ regardless of their differential in talent.”

“I told (the players) the truth, and I think they know the truth. I think it’s a good life lesson. It’s a good opportunity for them to grow. I didn’t yell, cuss or scream at them. I just told them the truth and the reality of the situation.”

“Man, this is amazing that we don’t get carryover when we’re practicing the way we’re practicing in terms of our effort. So we’ll keep working at it. I know what we’re doing works, but it’s not working with this group, so you’ve got to figure out what else you want to do.”

“It’s like the dam breaks on us, and we’ve got to figure out how to plug it up while it’s flooding. That’s tough to do, and I think the losses, and so I told them, affected the guys in a way that ‘you’re missing an opportunity to fight. You’re missing out an opportunity to turn the tide and have a great emotional win. You’re missing those opportunities just because of lack of attention to detail and playing smart basketball.’ I don’t think they’re not playing hard.”

Guard Kris Clyburn

“We’ve got to keep working at in practice. Eventually, it translates to the game, but we can’t stop doing something in practice because we’re not seeing it right away. It takes time, but eventually it will transfer over.”

Forward Christian Jones

“We’ve been losing. We’re still trying to find out what it takes to win.”

“I think everybody’s been sticking together. Most of the times, we’re doing good in the games. It’s just not the full 40 minutes that we need. That’s our biggest problem right now.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.