Colorado State’s Nick Stevens brings comeback moxy to UNLV

Colorado State staged stirring comebacks the last two weeks, exploding for 20 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 28-23 loss to No. 14 Boise State a week after scoring 21 unanswered second-half points in its 31-24 win over Utah State.

Trailing 28-3 to the Broncos, the Rams (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) rallied for three touchdowns in 1:25 — recovering two consecutive onside kicks along the way — before coming up short on a hook-and-ladder play in the end. Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens threw two touchdown passes and said he hopes to keep the offense humming against UNLV (3-4, 2-1) in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“We were able to get into more of a rhythm there at the end, push the tempo a little bit and get some plays off before the defense lined up,” he said. “When you play with tempo, you’re able to move the ball better, and we had greater focus at the end as well.

“We’ve got to take those things and try to implement them the entire game.”

Stevens fired four touchdown passes in the Rams’ 49-35 win over the Rebels last season.

After Izzy Matthews’ 2-yard touchdown run cut Colorado State’s deficit to 28-10 with five minutes left Saturday, punter Hayden Hunt lined up for an onside kick, which was recovered by Kevin Nutt, Jr. On the ensuing play, Stevens hit receiver Michael Gallup for a 53-yard touchdown strike. Hunt then delivered another successful onside kick that was recovered by Dalyn Dawkins, who caught a 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:35 play to make it 28-23.

Colorado State’s 2-point conversion attempt failed, it didn’t get the ball back until only 15 seconds remained, and an illegal forward pass penalty on the hook-and-ladder play ended the game. But Stevens still came away awed by the fact his team recovered two onside kicks in a row.

“I’ve never even watched a game where that happened. That was incredible,” he said. “That’s a credit to Hayden Hunt kicking them and the kickoff team recovering them. To even get one is rare. It was definitely special and gave us a different sense of belief at that point.”

Rams defensive back Justin Sweet, a Las Vegas native who played for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez at Bishop Gorman, was on the kickoff team and was equally amazed.

“That was probably one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I’m happy we got them back. That’s just not giving up and just fighting for four quarters. Coach (Mike Bobo) harps on that a lot, to just keep playing, don’t get your heads down. That was big for us.”

A redshirt junior, Sweet earned his first career start in the season opener against Colorado and recorded a career-high eight tackles and his first forced fumble. He has 24 tackles this season, including 2½ for loss, two pass breakups and a sack.

“He’s been one of the key players on defense for us,” Stevens said. “He’s made some plays and made some big hits.”

Sanchez said Sweet always has been a hard-nosed player.

“He’s a physical guy. That’s the biggest thing about him,” Sanchez said. “He really likes to get downhill and knock people out pretty good.”

Sweet, who’s looking forward to playing in his hometown in front of his mother and more than 30 other family members and friends, said he’s always prided himself on being a physical presence.

“I go back to even playing in Pop Warner, I wanted people to know I was out there,” he said.

Sweet was recruited by UNLV before Sanchez arrived.

“It would’ve made a big difference if he was there,” Sweet said. “I would’ve loved to play for him still.”

While Sanchez and Sweet speak highly of each other, all bets will be off on Saturday.

“Hopefully he gets to come back in the offseason and we share a meal,” Sanchez said. “And get to talk about how the Rebels took it to him.”

