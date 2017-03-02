Mountain West releases UNLV football schedule for 2017

The 2017 UNLV football schedule is officially complete.

UNLV found out where and when it will open the Mountain West season after the conference released the schedule on Thursday.

The Rebels’ first two Mountain West games will be at Sam Boyd Stadium against San Jose State on Sept. 30 and San Diego State on Oct. 7.

UNLV will close out the season on the road against in-state rival UNR on Nov. 25.

The bye week will come early for UNLV this year. The Rebels take the week off on Sept. 16 after facing Howard (Sept. 2) and Idaho (Sept. 9) to open the season. UNLV faces Ohio State on Nov. 23 on the road before beginning its conference schedule.

The Rebels will host BYU on Nov. 11. The two sides last faced in the 2014-15 season in Provo, Utah.

Times and televised games were not released.

UNLV Mountain West home games

Sept. 30: vs. San Jose State

Oct. 7: vs. San Diego State

Oct. 21: vs. Utah State

Nov. 4: vs. Hawaii

UNLV Mountain West road games

Oct. 14: at Air Force

Oct. 28: at Fresno State

Nov. 18: at New Mexico

Nov. 25: at UNR

