RJ Picks: UNLV vs. UNR

The Fremont Cannon is on the line as UNLV hosts UNR at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. and the Rebels are favored by 9 points.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: UNLV 34, UNR 27. Rebels finish Year 2 of Tony Sanchez era on high note, run over Wolf Pack to keep cannon. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) November 25, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 38, Reno 24. The cannon stays red. Confirm here later: https://t.co/sBSvrzdqtY#RJPicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) November 26, 2016

UNLV 34, UNR 30 These two rivals will trade punches for three hours but the Rebels will land the deciding blow & retain the cannon #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) November 25, 2016

Dewey record: 3-7Bradley record: 4-4Steidler record: 2-7-1Fratto record: 7-3RJ Picks overall record: 30-32-1 (All records are against the spread)