Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. UNR

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. UNR

web1_web_unlv_helmet_7465508.jpgBuy Photo
(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

The Fremont Cannon is on the line as UNLV hosts UNR at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. and the Rebels are favored by 9 points.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Dewey record: 3-7

Bradley record: 4-4

Steidler record: 2-7-1

Fratto record: 7-3

RJ Picks overall record: 30-32-1 (All records are against the spread)
 