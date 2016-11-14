Top UNLV receiver Devonte Boyd out for 2016 season

UNLV leading receiver Devonte Boyd is out for the season with a broken left arm suffered during the Rebels’ 69-66 triple-overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium, coach Tony Sanchez confirmed Sunday.

Boyd exploded for a season-high 10 catches for 127 yards against the Cowboys before getting hurt. He had 16 catches for 263 yards in his last two games.

The junior, who leads UNLV in receptions (45), yards (746) and touchdown catches (four), is the fourth starting receiver to suffer a season-ending injury this season for UNLV, joining Kendal Keys, Brandon Presley and Darren Woods Jr..

With two games remaining, the Rebels (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West) will now rely on true freshmen Mekhi Stevenson and Elijah Trosclair and converted defensive back Jericho Flowers, who scored two touchdowns against Wyoming.

