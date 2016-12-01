UNLV to hire former Purdue running backs coach

Former Purdue running backs coach DeAndre Smith will soon be hired for the same position at UNLV, a source confirmed.

Smith will replace running backs coach Jamie Christian, who along with cornerbacks coach J.D. Williams left the Rebels to join coach Jeff Tedford’s staff at Fresno State, where they both played.

It will be Smith’s second stint at UNLV, where he was running backs coach in 2009 under coach Mike Sanford.

Smith coached the Boilermakers running backs this season after serving the same role for Syracuse from 2013-15. He also has coached running backs at New Mexico (2008-12), Illinois (2010-11), Miami, Ohio (2005-07) and Northern Illinois (2001-04).

Purdue finished 125th in the nation in rushing this season with 96.2 yards per game.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez declined comment but said during Monday’s postseason sitdown with reporters that he wants to see more toughness from his running backs.

UNLV featured the nation’s 16th-ranked rushing offense this season, one spot behind Alabama, with 241.5 yards per game.

True freshman running back Charles Williams led the Rebels in rushing with a school freshman-record 763 yards and sophomore Lexington Thomas was second with 642 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Thomas suffered a sprained ankle against San Jose State on Oct. 29 that sidelined him for the next two games and limited him to four carries in the finale against UNR.

UNLV also will return sophomore Xzaviar Campbell, who rushed for 233 yards this season in limited action, and junior transfer Evan Owens, who redshirted this year.

