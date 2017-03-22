UNLV spring Day 10 recap: Jericho Flowers returns to cornerback

Jericho Flowers’ irregular 2016 season started with a triceps injury during the first day of spring football.

Flowers fell behind on the cornerback depth chart because of the setback and never saw a snap on defense. He went from playing only on special teams to being the No. 1 wide receiver by the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t call it a weird year because I played offense in high school, but it did take some time to get used to,” said Flowers, who started two games at wide receiver and recorded 10 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

“When the receivers got hurt, they asked me to come over to receiver, and I saw it as an opportunity and ran with it.”

This spring season, Flowers is back at the position he was recruited to play. The redshirt sophomore is battling with Robert Jackson and Darius Mouton for starting spots at cornerback.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez has been impressed with Flowers, and called him one of the most improved Rebels this spring.

“Working with Robert has helped me,” Flowers said. “I’m competing with him, but the competition helps both of us get better. I want to see him succeed. I want to see Mouton have success. I want all the corners to have success. It’s a competition, and let the best man win.”

FLOWERS’ QB CONNECTION

Flowers goes way back with one of the three Rebels sporting black jerseys during spring practices.

Quarterback Armani Rogers and Flowers were teammates at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles.

Rogers, a redshirt freshman, is battling to be the starting quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he’ll get a press pass when throwing to his buddy’s side.

“In high school we competed, and when he threw the ball my way, I talked mess to him,” Flowers said. “It’s the same here. It’s a mutual competition, but overall we’re just trying to get each other better.

“Sitting out a year really helped out Armani. You can see it out there. Ultimately, he’s a playmaker. I grew up with Armani, and he’ll do what it takes to win and get better.”

CORNERS STAYING DISCIPLINED

Flowers said he and the corners hear/read the criticism from fans and pundits of their struggles a year ago.

“We don’t avoid it,” Flowers said. “We know there were plays missed, especially on the deep balls. Our problem last year was that we didn’t accept it. We accept it now. We’re working on being disciplined.

“We’ll be a lot better this season. We’re out here working hard, but first we have to stay disciplined.”

