Mackenzie Raim, UNLV women’s golf control back nine

UNLV women’s golf coach Amy Bush-Herzer pays close attention to what her student-athletes do on the back nine of competitions.

“I always talk about finishing strong like a Rebel,” said Bush-Herzer, who is in the midst of her seventh season as the Rebels’ leader. “I don’t care what you did on the first holes. It’s how you finish and giving it your all on the back nine.”

The Rebels listened to their coach’s mantra to open the second half of the 2016-17 season. UNLV finished sixth during the stacked Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge at the Palos Verdes Golf Course in California last week.

Twelve of the 15 teams were ranked. No. 2 Southern California won the three-day tournament with a 4-over 856 and No. 14 Arizona State took second at 857. The Rebels carded a team score of 21-over 873.

“What a way to come back from the winter break,” Bush-Herzer said. “That’s the most fun I’ve had at a competition in a few years. The girls never gave up and every day turned in a strong performance on the back nine.

“I had one girl record five straight birdies on the back nine. It was fun to watch.”

Bush-Herzer was referring to UNLV junior Mackenzie Raim, who finished in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard to win her first collegiate tournament.

Raim, who recorded an overall score of 4-under 209, was two strokes back heading into the tournament’s final four holes. The Palm Desert, California, native caught up to the pack with two birdies to turn in a 2-under 69.

“I had a feeling Mackenzie was ready to break out,” Bush-Herzer said. “I’ve been telling her she’s due for a win. She had no idea what was going on with the scores.

“She parred on the final hole and I told her she just won her first college tournament. She was so happy.”

The defending Mountain West champion Rebels have a standout starting lineup with Raim, Alexandra Kaui, Elizabeth Prior, Harley Dubsky and Alyssa Getty.

Kaui, who attended Green Valley High School, has competed in two U.S. Women’s Opens. Prior, who hails from England, holds the UNLV record for lowest score for a round when she shot 64 at Boulder Creek Golf Club last year.

“The best part about this time is that any girl can be a No. 1 on any day,” Bush-Herzer said. “We have competitive girls who don’t quit.”

UNLV returns to action at the University of Houston Invitational on Feb. 27.

MEN’S GOLF

No. 21 UNLV took third place at the 41st annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate, which was played at the Wailua Golf Course (par 72, 6,991 yards) in Lihue, Hawaii, last week.

The Rebels, who shot a 24-under 840, finished behind No. 9 Virginia and No. 25 Texas A&M. Virginia led wire-to-wire in the three-day tournament.

Individually, Shintaro Ban was the highest finisher for the Rebels at seventh place with a 8-under 208. Rebels John Oda and Justin Kim tied for 13th at 3-under 213.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.