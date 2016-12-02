Strength up the middle grants Rebels NCAA berth

Rebels coach Cindy Fredrick claims one of her program’s trademarks is being strong up the middle. That boast certainly holds up this year.

Middle blockers Ashley Owens and Elsa Descamps both ranked in the top seven of the Mountain West in blocks per set, and played a key role in UNLV (23-7) earning the first at-large NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

The Rebels play Utah (20-11), ranked No. 22 in the latest coaches’ poll, in the first round at 4 p.m. on Friday in Provo, Utah. The team’s top two blockers will face the tough task of trying to slow down Utes’ star outside hitter Adora Anae, but so far this season both have been willing to adapt and grow.

“I think sometimes when high school kids come in they don’t realize how hard it is to be a middle hitter at the Division I level,” Fredrick, who has now taken three different programs to the NCAA Tournament, said. “It’s hard to make them understand that you need to make a lot of changes. Unless you buy into that, it’s hard to make middles good middles.”

Descamps made 137 total blocks as a sophomore while Owens made 121 as a junior, helping the Rebels finish third in the Mountain West in blocks per set. The two also finished top-12 in the conference in hitting percentage, after each expanding their offensive game.

Descamps arrived on campus as a sound blocker but not hitter, and had to adjust her style of play coming to UNLV from France. In Owens, she found a teammate she could model parts of her game after.

“When I came here, I needed to change all my gestures but looking at her helped me to improve,” Descamps said.

Owens, on the other hand, could always hit the ball hard but sometimes that was all she wanted to do. She worked on diversifying her range of moves in the offseason, like adding more tips, and it’s paid off this year.

“Now she’s learned to have shots and learned to mix things up,” Fredrick said. “I think she’s got that good balance of being a good middle blocker and a good middle hitter now.”

Owens credited a lot of the team’s blocking success this year to communication, especially between the middles and outside hitters. More often than not the team has been in sync when it comes to the timing and direction of its blocks, which has led to plenty of points.

“That’s what does it,” Owens said. “There’s a lot of communication happening whenever we go to our blocks.”

The team’s communication will have to be as sharp as ever to upset Utah for the first NCAA Tournament win in program history. The Utes have two local products, sophomore Emma Kirst (Bishop Gorman) and sophomore Berkeley Oblad (Coronado), on their roster and enter the tournament on a three-match losing streak.

“It’s not like we have to play the best volleyball of our lives, but we have to have everyone step up their game a little bit,” Frederick said.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.