UNLV roundup: Baseball team falls twice in opening tourney

Ryan Cate hit two two-run homers to back seven strong innings by starter Corey Binger and lead Omaha to an 8-2 win over UNLV in the UNLV Classic on Sunday at Wilson Stadium.

Earlier Sunday, Jacob Thomas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lift UC Davis to an 8-3 victory over the Rebels.

UNLV starter Larry Quaney, a Cimarron-Memorial product, held UC Davis (1-1) to one run on two hits in six innings, and Austin Anderson had two doubles for the Rebels (1-2), who had an 11-9 edge in hits.

Cooper Esmay, Nick Ames and Bryson Stott also each had two hits against UC Davis.

For the Aggies, Ryan Hooper homered in the fifth inning, and Mark Cardinalli had a two-run double in their four-run seventh.

For Omaha (1-2), Adam Caniglia hit a two-run homer in the Mavericks’ four-run seventh inning, and Sam Palensky went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the third.

Binger held UNLV to one run on five hits and no walks and struck out five.

Esmay went 2-for-4 against Omaha, and Max Smith homered and scored twice.

SOFTBALL

At Stephanie Lynn Craig Park, Morgan Ettinger (6-0) pitched a four-hit shutout for the Rebels (7-2), who overcame four errors in a 1-0 win over Idaho State (0-3) in the DeMarini Desert Classic.

UNLV mustered three hits, with two coming in the same innng.

In the second, after a leadoff error, Myranda Bueno and Jade Yadao-Valdez hit back-to-back infield singles to load the bases. Mara Kemmer then grounded out to drive in the lone run.