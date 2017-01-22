UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels start strong, hand Air Force ninth straight loss

Katie Powell had 13 points and six rebounds to help UNLV hold off Air Force 60-56 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dakota Gonzalez had 13 points and Brooke Johnson seven points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Rebels (13-6, 4-3), who never trailed after exiting the first quarter up 23-6.

Dee Bennett and Kallin Davis scored 13 points each, and Bennett added 11 rebounds for the Falcons (2-15, 0-7), who lost their ninth straight.

Dylan Gonzalez scored 11 points for UNLV, which led 33-20 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters in winning for the fourth time in five games.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Flagstaff, Ariz., Taylor Pegram set a program record by finishing the 60-meter hurdles race in 8.61 seconds, one of six wins by UNLV in the six-team, indoor season-opening Lumberjack Team Challenge.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, UNLV’s women’s team defeated Air Force 156-141 and lost to UC Santa Barbara 159.5-122.6, and the men’s team lost to the Falcons 191-109 and fell to the Gauchos 173-120.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, UNLV won all matches in straight sets while downing New Mexico State 4-0 to post its first win of the season and then duplicated the feat with a 7-0 victory over Pacific.