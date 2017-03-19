UNLV roundup: San Diego State’s early surge thwarts baseball team

Tyler Adkison went 3-for-5 with a home run and a two-run double Saturday to power host San Diego State to a 10-5 win over UNLV in a Mountain West baseball game.

Alan Trejo went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Chase Calabuig 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Aztecs (12-7, 3-2), who led 6-0 after five innings.

Cody Howard, Nick Rodriguez and Kyle Isbel each had a double and a single, and Howard drove in two runs for the Rebels (10-10, 5-3), who were outhit 15-10.

Andrew Brown and Danny Sheehan each had two singles and an RBI, and Jordan Vernon drove in two runs for San Diego State.

Aztecs starter Dominic Purpura (4-0) gave up three runs on six hits and four walks and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.

UNLV starter Larry Quaney (1-1) permitted six runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out one in five innings.

SOFTBALL

At Logan, Utah, Sarina Jaramillo and Sydney Hart each hit a two-run homer in Utah State’s six-run fourth inning, leading the Aggies to a 6-2 victory over UNLV.

Paxton Provost’s two-run double preceded the home runs and erased the Rebels’ 1-0 lead.

Provost and Riley Plogger had two hits apiece for Utah State (18-5, 2-0 Mountain West), which held an 8-7 edge in hits while winning for the seventh time in eight games.

Aggies starter April Brown (8-1) held UNLV (16-11, 0-2) to two runs, one earned, on seven hits and one walk and struck out four in six innings.

Brianna Gatlin went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, Alyssa Navarro went 2-for-3 with a double, and Myranda Bueno had a run-scoring single for the Rebels.

UNLV starter Morgan Ettinger (12-6) gave up six runs on six hits and two walks and struck out two in four innings.

MEN’S GOLF

At Tempe, Ariz., John Oda shot 5-under-par 66 to tie for third, helping UNLV tie for fourth after one round of The Thunderbird.

The Rebels are at 5-under 279, 13 strokes behind leader Arizona State.

Colorado State is second at 8-under 276, followed by Iowa State (277), UNLV and California (279), Arizona and Arizona’s B team (both at 280), Utah (281), and UNR and Washington (both at 283) in the 16-team field.

Arizona State’s Jared du Toit is the individual leader in the 84-golfer field at 7-under 64.

For the Rebels, Justin Kim is tied for ninth at 3-under 68, followed by teammates Shintaro Ban (71, tied for 27th), Harry Hall (74, tied for 60th) and Derek Castillo (82, tied for 82nd).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Myron Partridge Stadium, Taylor Pegram set an outdoor program record in the 100-meter hurdles, and UNLV’s 400 relay team also set a program standard on the final day of the UNLV Spring Invitational/Sheila Tarr-Smith Multis.

In total, the Rebels posted nine victories, including Pegram’s 13.43-second clocking in the hurdles.

Destiny Smith-Barnett, Kaysha Love, Najia Hudspeth and Drea Austin teamed for the relay mark in 44.08 seconds.

Hudspeth also won the 100 in 11.63 seconds and the 200 in 23.67 seconds.

Other UNLV winners were Spencer Moore in the 800 (2 minutes, 15.54 seconds), Nikki Regalado in the 5,000 (17:17.96), Kaysee Pilgrim in the high jump (5 feet, 9¼ inches), Tenia Landrum in the long jump (18 feet, 5¾ inches) and the 1,600 relay team of Micayla Coquia, Mandy Chitwood, Nylia Hudspeth and Madison Aldred (3:49.27).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Alexandr Cozbinov and Charlie Croxford each posted a singles victory and combined for a win in doubles, and Ruben Alberts and Courtney Lock duplicated the feat in leading UNLV (9-3) to a 6-1 triumph over Montana (7-5).

Top singles player Jakob Amilon also was victorious for the Rebels, who won five singles matches in straight sets.