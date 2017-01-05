UNLV hires search firm to find athletic director to replace Tina Kunzer-Murphy

UNLV hired Collegiate Sports Associates to conduct its search for a new athletic director.

The firm, which is based in West End, North Carolina, is run by former longtime athletic director Todd Turner, a common name in national searches.

UNLV will pay CSA $75,000 plus an office-support fee of $500 as well as any expenses directly related to the search. All such expenses, such as for travel and candidate background checks, must be approved in advance.

Nancy Rapoport, special counsel to UNLV president Len Jessup, will serve as chairwoman of the search committee, which will be formed at the of this month or early February.

According to university bylaws, the committee will include “six members of the athletics faculty elected by the athletics faculty, one graduate student elected by the Graduate Student Association, one student elected by the CSUN Senate, one nonacademic faculty member elected by the Administrative Faculty Unit (excluding athletics), one academic faculty member elected by the Faculty Senate, one member elected by the Intercollegiate Athletic Council, one alumnus shall be nominated by the executive committee of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, and such nonvoting members as the president and/or committee shall appoint.”

Tina Kunzer-Murphy will serve as athletic director until the fiscal year ends June 30, and then she will move to the UNLV Foundation. She has been in charge of the department since July 1, 2013.

