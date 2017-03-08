UNLV official Darryl Seibel takes job with Mountain West

Darryl Seibel, UNLV’s deputy athletic director for external relations, will leave in early May for a newly created position in the Mountain West offices.

He said he will oversee communications, digital and social media, and “working with schools to enhance the profile of the Mountain West.”

“The impetus for this position is something driven by the commissioner (Craig Thompson) and the (conference) presidents,” Seibel said Tuesday. “They feel it’s important for the league and member institutions to properly position themselves in a rapidly changing college landscape.”

Seibel, 49, will move to the conference offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Seibel was the chief communications officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee from 2003 to 2009, and later served a similar capacity for the British Olympic Association.

