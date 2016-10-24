UNLV roundup: Amilon second Rebels men’s tennis player to win ITA regional singles title

UNLV senior Jakob Amilon did not lose a set while soaring to the singles crown in the ITA Mountain Region Championships at Darling Tennis Center.

Seeded third and ranked 124th nationally, the Stockholm native won the final Sunday over ninth-seeded Kai Wehnelt of Utah State 6-4, 6-3.

With the victory, Amilon earned a berth in the USTA/ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships, slated for Nov. 3-6 in Flushing, New York.

Amilon is the second UNLV men’s tennis player to win an ITA regional singles title, joining Henner Nehles, who achieved the feat in 2004.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Lilly Sender scored her 11th goal of the season in the 98th minute as the Rebels (14-3-2, 7-1-2) posted a 1-0 overtime victory over Utah State (10-8, 6-4) in a Mountain West match to set a single-season team record for victories.

Susie Bernal and Sophie Cortes assisted on Sender’s goal, and Jordan Sallee had four saves for UNLV, which held a 25-14 edge in shots.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Houston, Memo Diaz scored his first goal of the season in the 58th minute to lift the Rebels (6-9-1, 4-2-1) to a 1-0 win over Houston Baptist (4-10-1, 2-6) in a Western Athletic Conference match.

Freshman Enrique Adame had six saves in the shutout, and UNLV had a 19-15 edge in shots. James Drye assisted on Diaz’s goal.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Boulder Creek Golf Club, Harley Dubsky, Alexandra Kaui, Elizabeth Prior and Mackenzie Raim each shot 2-under-par 70 to tie for 15th and help the Rebels tie for third after the first round of the 19-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

Baylor leads the team standings at 15-under 273, five strokes better than second-place Idaho and seven better than UNLV and San Diego State in the 15th annual event.

Baylor’s Maria Vesga and UC Riverside’s Hannah Facchini are tied for the lead at 6-under.