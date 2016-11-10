UNLV roundup: Point guard, center from Arizona sign with women’s basketball team

The UNLV women’s basketball team signed point guard Kavionnia Brown and center Krista Jackman to national letters of intent to play for the Lady Rebels starting in the fall of 2017-18, coach Kathy Olivier announced.

Brown, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a two-time all-district selection who helped Cibola High to a state championship and a runner-up finish.

The 6-foot-5-inch Jackman, from Mohave Valley, Arizona, was named sectional player of the year as a junior after leading River Valley High to a sectional title.

MEN’S SOCCER

Fourth-seeded UNLV (7-11-1) opens play in the Western Athletic Conference tournament against fifth-seeded Texas-Rio Grande Valley (6-8-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Orem, Utah.

UNLV, the lone WAC team to not be shut out in a league match this season, has faced TRGV once in each of the past two seasons, losing 1-0 last year and 2-1 in October.

A win Thursday would advance the Rebels to the semifinals Friday for the third straight year and set up a rematch of the 2015 semifinal between UNLV and Utah Valley, won by the Wolverines 1-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

Six UNLV team members will participate in the NCAA West Region Championships, a 6-kilometer race set for 11 a.m. Friday in Sacramento, California.

Running for the Rebels will be Spencer Moore, Lindy Eskin, Sara Williams, Yamilet Biggers, Caitlin Amburgey and Angela Ziff.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Players from six programs will join UNLV at the Rebel Invitational at Fertitta Tennis Complex, with play slated to open at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Competitors from Texas A&M, Southern Methodist, Purdue, North Carolina State, Arizona and Colorado State will participate.

The Rebels will field six singles players and three doubles teams. The event features five flights of singles and two doubles flights.