US men’s soccer head coach Jurgen Klinsmann ‘relieved of his duties’

CHICAGO — Jurgen Klinsmann is out as coach of the U.S. soccer team.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati announced Monday that Klinsmann has been “relieved of his duties” as coach and technical director for U.S. Soccer. Gulati will conduct a media teleconference call Tuesday.

Klinsmann replaced Bob Bradley in July 2011 and led the team to the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup title and the second round of the 2014 World Cup, where the Americans lost to Belgium in extra time.

But the U.S. was knocked out in last year’s Gold Cup semifinals, lost to Mexico in a playoff for a Confederations Cup berth and started 0-2 this month in the final round of World Cup qualifying.