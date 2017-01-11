1 dead in west Las Vegas Valley after vehicle strikes person on scooter

A person on a motor scooter was killed late Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 9:50 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard at the South Cimarron Road intersection, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

An adult female was driving a 2004 Chrysler east on West Charleston at Cimarron when she allegedly struck a woman on the scooter, Gordon said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit but died.

The driver stayed on scene. It was unclear Tuesday night if impairment or speed were factors.

It was also unclear Tuesday if the person on the scooter was struck while in a crosswalk.

Roads around Charleston and Cimarron will remain closed until the early morning as police investigate the accident.

