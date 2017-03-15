Clark County taxi ridership in February down 20 percent from previous year

Taxi ridership plummeted 20 percent in Clark County in February, largely because ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft continue to cut into the business, according to figures released this week by the agency regulating Southern Nevada’s taxicab industry.

More than 1.48 million taxi trips were logged last month, down from 1.85 million rides reported in February 2016, Nevada Taxicab Authority officials said.

About 3.35 million taxi trips were reported during the first two months of 2017, a 15 percent decline from the same period last year.

Through February, the region’s 16 certified taxi companies reported a combined $53.78 million in revenue, down 15.4 percent from the first two months of 2016.

Officials with the taxi authority have repeatedly attributed the ridership declines to the rising popularity of Uber and Lyft.

State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, has introduced a bill in the state Legislature that would require an estimated 57,000 Uber and Lyft drivers to have valid state business registrations. Senate Bill 226 would also require quarterly reporting from the ride-sharing companies on the number of drivers employed as independent contractors.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.