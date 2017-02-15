Posted 

Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who died in Tuesday motorcycle crash

The scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Valley Street on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By GABRIELLA BENAVIDEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The woman who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Caroline Easterwood of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Easterwood was heading north on Eastern Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard, and approaching a curve before she lost control of her motorcycle and slid into a concrete barrier.

Easterwood, 45, was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where she later died from her injuries.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.

 