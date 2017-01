The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who died in the first fatal crash of the year.

Danielle Lorenzi, 47, died after her Ford Focus crashed into a tractor-trailer and became lodged underneath it near East Sunset and South Pecos roads.

Investigators said Lorenzi ran a red light at the intersection before the crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

