Driver crashes into downtown Las Vegas buiding

The driver of a car crashed the vehicle into the side of a building in downtown Las Vegas early Friday morning.

It was a DUI-related crash, and the driver was arrested, said Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department.

The front end of a gray four-door sedan was smashed, and the lower portion of a column outside 300 N. Las Vegas Blvd. was damaged. Police tape blocked the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance to the building early Friday.

Nobody was injured, Jenkins said. Police responded to the call around 1:40 a.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.