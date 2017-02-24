Fatal accident briefly closes eastbound I-40 in northwest Arizona

A truck driver was killed in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in northwest Arizona near the California border for several hours early Friday.

The Department of Public Safety said a box truck rear ended a tractor trailer rig at 2:26 a.m., about 24 miles west of Kingman, Arizona.

The driver of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The department said the other truck driver suffered minor injuries. The interstate was reopened to traffic about 5:30 a.m.