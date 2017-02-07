I-15 to temporarily lose lane in downtown Las Vegas to make way for new digital signs

Interstate 15 will lose a lane of traffic in both directions in downtown Las Vegas as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Transportation Department said.

I-15’s inside lanes will be closed between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange with U.S. Highway 95 to the Owens Avenue exit from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. April 7, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, the Casino Center Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Wednesday to March 3, Illia said.

The lane and ramp closures are needed so that crews can install a dozen new Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon — a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion and other conditions that could affect traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go traffic.

