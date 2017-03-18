Man arrested for reckless driving in rollover crash at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

A man was arrested for reckless driving in connection with a Friday afternoon rollover crash at Lake Mead National Recreation Area that left a teenager dead.

The National Parks Service said a group of people in a pickup truck were traveling on Old Nelson Landing Road just before 5 p.m. when the man driving lost control. The truck rolled over.

The teenager was ejected during the rollover and died at the scene. The other passengers suffered minor injuries, the Parks Service said.

Park rangers investigating the crash discovered the man had been speeding and driving erratically on the dirt road before the truck rolled.

