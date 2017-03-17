Motorcyclist dead after crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A motorcyclist died late Thursday after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened about 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Street and East Russell Road, near Mountain Vista Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The motorcyclist and a sport utility vehicle collided. It was unclear Thursday night who was at fault or whether speed or impairment were factors.

The Clark County coroner will identify the motorcyclist killed once family has been notified.

