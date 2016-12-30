NHP names 3 killed in head-on crash just south of Tonopah

Nevada Highway Patrol on Thursday released the names of the three killed in a high-speed, head-on crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 about 10 miles south of Tonopah.

The crash happened just after 2:15 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. A red Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer was heading north on the two-lane highway when it crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and slammed into an oncoming green Mitsubishi Montero.

Both people in the Mitsubishi — driver Dan Haskon Norcom, 80, of Goldfield, and passenger Diane Celestine Atencio, 78, of Goldfield — died in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge — Michael Wayne McKinnis, 47, of Tonopah — also died a short time later.

Two other passengers in the Dodge were flown to Las Vegas with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in the Dodge was treated on the scene with minor injuries.

The highway patrol said all six people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. Impairment was not suspected.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who witnessed it, is asked to call 775-688-2500.

