Pedestrian killed early Christmas morning; driver suspected of DUI

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the central valley early Christmas morning.

The 55-year-old man was pushing an unoccupied wheelchair across Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway outside of a marked crosswalk around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. He was struck by Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound and later died at Sunrise Hospital, police said.

The driver of the Cherokee, 25-year-old Claudia Gonzalez-Nino, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving under the influence.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner after his next of kin have been notified.

This is the 121st fatal crash Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 