Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

A mile-long stretch of Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas will close for nine hours Monday to make way for the city’s 35th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

The parade is to start at 10 a.m. Fourth Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said. All cross streets within a half-block of the parade route also will close, and vehicles won’t be allowed to cross Fourth Street.

The parade theme is “Living the Dream: The Movement Continues.” Actor Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear on the 1970s television show “Starsky and Hutch,” will serve as parade ambassador, and Krystal Allan of KTNV-TV, Channel 3’s news team will be the announcer.

The downtown street closures have prompted detours for 10 bus lines operated by the Regional Transportation Authority.

Affected lines are Route 109, Route 113, Route 208, Route 215, the Boulder Highway Express, the Centennial Express, Deuce on the Strip, the Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express, the Henderson & Downtown Express and the Westcliff Airport Express.

The Strip & Downtown Express will be detoured at Casino Center and Charleston boulevards from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. block party, commission spokesman Brad Seidel said.

With Monday a federal holiday, all bus lines will operate on a Saturday schedule, Seidel said.

Visit kingweeklasvegas.com for more parade information.

