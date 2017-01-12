Posted Updated 

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_18_7760047.jpg
Crowds watch the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_9_7760047.jpg
Robert Raya carries a sign while walking in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_10_7760047.jpg
Sharon Burris takes a photo during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_10-1_7760047.jpg
Cathalina Makekau, left, Arianna Marentic, Parker Levanger and Aries Black of Legacy High School's marching band practice and dance while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_11_7760047.jpg
Mariachi Los Dorados plays a song by request of a member from the Legacy High School marching band while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_12_7760047.jpg
Jeyson Estrada hugs Jessica Qintero after he and Mariachi Los Dorados played her favorite song while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_13_7760047.jpg
Rachel Garibay of Mariachi Los Dorados plays violin while she waits for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_14_7760047.jpg
D.J. James Lalas plays music while participants of the parade wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_15_7760047.jpg
Sarah Combs, left, Divine McClodeen, Nia Hammond, and Ajanee Gordon of the Dominant Divas Elite Dance Team dance while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_16_7760047.jpg
K'Triana Jackson and Destini Davis of the Lovely Divas dance team dance while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_17_7760047.jpg
The drill team of the Black Diamond Drill Team and Drum Squad walk towards their start in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_19_7760047.jpg
Children from Wendell P. Williams Elementary School wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_20_7760047.jpg
Mrs. Graves, center, talks to her class from 100 Academy while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_21_7760047.jpg
Members of the Free Agents Drum Squad practice while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01_22_7760047.jpg
The drum core of the Black Diamond Drill Team and Drum Squad practice while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_2_7760047.jpg
The Andre Agassi Preparatory Academy's marching band waits for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_3_7760047.jpg
Lanice Rodgers leans out of a car while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_3-1_7760047.jpg
The Legacy High School marching band waits for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_4_7760047.jpg
Ahtziri Falcon, left, Cazden Nix, Michael Leon, and Daniel Saeido, of the Eldorado High School marching regiment, wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_5_7760047.jpg
Mariachi Los Dorados walk toward their line for the parade while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_6_7760047.jpg
Nasheta Leslie, center, watches the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas with her daughter Londyn, left, and son Sherrod. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_6-1_7760047.jpg
Heber Juarez, with the trumpet, and Abraham Fernandez with the bass, of Mariachi Los Dorados, wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_7_7760047.jpg
India Hammonds, 5, blows a bubble during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_7-1_7760047.jpg
Jayson Estrada, on guitar, and Heber Juarez, on trumpet, of Mariachi Los Dorados, play while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_8_7760047.jpg
A man waves a flag while riding in a pickup truck during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade on 4th Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_8-1_7760047.jpg
Carlos Fernandez, left, Jeyson Estrada, and Markos Valerio of Mariachi Los Dorados, practice while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_011_9-1_7760047.jpg
Markos Valerio of Mariachi Los Dorados practices while he waits for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Streets to close downtown Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

web1_1004597545_mlk_parade_01181_7760047.jpg
Anthony Martinez paints a part of the float for the Nevada Desert Experience while they wait for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade to start in Downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A mile-long stretch of Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas will close for nine hours Monday to make way for the city’s 35th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

The parade is to start at 10 a.m. Fourth Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said. All cross streets within a half-block of the parade route also will close, and vehicles won’t be allowed to cross Fourth Street.

The parade theme is “Living the Dream: The Movement Continues.” Actor Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear on the 1970s television show “Starsky and Hutch,” will serve as parade ambassador, and Krystal Allan of KTNV-TV, Channel 3’s news team will be the announcer.

The downtown street closures have prompted detours for 10 bus lines operated by the Regional Transportation Authority.

Affected lines are Route 109, Route 113, Route 208, Route 215, the Boulder Highway Express, the Centennial Express, Deuce on the Strip, the Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express, the Henderson & Downtown Express and the Westcliff Airport Express.

The Strip & Downtown Express will be detoured at Casino Center and Charleston boulevards from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. block party, commission spokesman Brad Seidel said.

With Monday a federal holiday, all bus lines will operate on a Saturday schedule, Seidel said.

Visit kingweeklasvegas.com for more parade information.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 