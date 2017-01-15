Two dead, two others hospitalized in Las Vegas after rollover crash in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say two people are dead and two others hospitalized in Las Vegas after a rollover crash in Bullhead City.

Police in Bullhead City say the accident occurred about 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Bullhead Parkway and say two male passengers in the vehicle’s back seats were dead at the scene.

Police identified the two victims as 19-year-old Isaac Maestas of Bullhead City and 29-year-old Wyatt Gram Brown of Needles, California.

Police say two passengers from the front seat — a 20-year-old Bullhead City man and 28-year-old California man — were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Both were flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

They say the accident remains under investigation.