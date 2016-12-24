Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 66-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded just after 5 p.m. to the “T” intersection at Chloe Way and Waterhole Street, near U.S. Highway 95 and Gowan Road, where a woman driving a 2005 Ford Focus drove over a curb, through the front yard of a home and into a mature tree, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release about 10 p.m. Friday.

It is possible the driver experienced a medical episode, the release said.

An ambulance took the driver to MountainView Hospital, where she died, the release said.

Because the impact with the tree was relatively insignificant, police said the crash will not be deemed a traffic-related fatality unless the Clark County coroner attributes her death to the collision. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her next of kin are notified.

